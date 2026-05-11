The 2026 NARI Tour of Homes

The NARI Tour of Homes showcases beautiful work by area contractors - including J&J Contractors. Get an up close look at their interior and exterior remodeling services, along with their new construction offerings. Their projects featured this year include one new construction home in Franklin and two remodeling projects in Greendale; one a first-floor remodel with an addition, and the other a first-floor remodel.

To go to the tour sights and for more information on tickets, visit https://www.narimilwaukee.org/Events/Homeowner-Events/Tour-of-Homes.