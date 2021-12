It's Friday and New Year's Eve! Ryan Jay is back to review his favorites of 2021 and review The Lost Daughter on Netflix. He also is talking about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary-Return to Hogwarts/HBO Max. Here are some of Ryan's top picks of 2021

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

In the Heights

West Side Story

tick... tick... Boom!

Being the Ricardos

Don't Look Up

