The Therapy In-Between

If you've ever felt like once-a-week therapy isn't doing enough, but you don't know what's supposed to come next, you're not alone. There's a whole level of care most people have never heard of, and it sits right between weekly therapy and the hospital.

Located in Brookfield, Compass Health Center provides immediate access to in-person and virtual specialized mental health care. From anxiety and OCD, to trauma, depression, and school refusal, our age-specific programs are developmentally tailored for children, teens, young adults, and adults.

Visit Mental Health Services | Personalized Care & Support | Compass Health Center or call (262) 624-1091