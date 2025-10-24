The ‘Take Care, Now’ Campaign with Luke Bryan Has Helped Provide 10 Million Meals to Families in Need

Country superstar Luke Bryan is taking his Farm Tour beyond the music this year – teaming up with Bayer and Feeding America® to fight food insecurity in rural communities.

Now in its 10th year, the Take Care, Now campaign is tackling both hunger and “hidden hunger” – the nutrient gaps that affect families even when food is on the table.

Rising food prices are forcing nearly 9 in 10 Americans to change their shopping habits, and rural families are feeling the impact most. Parents are carrying much of the burden, with almost 40% reporting stress over not having enough nutritious food for their children.

That’s why, over the past decade, Bayer and Luke Bryan have partnered to help provide 10 million meals to families in need through their “Take Care, Now” campaign. The campaign also includes a powerful social call-to-action: every share of #HeresToTheFarmer helps Bayer donate up to 1 million meals nationwide through Feeding America