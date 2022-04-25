The Soul Of Iowa

The team behind several viral drone videos, Rally Studios, makes Iowa the backdrop for their latest hit production. The state quickly becomes the main character in Soul of Iowa, a digital content series that showcases amazing new views and compelling story lines.

A production crew came from out of state for the project with the Iowa Tourism Office, bringing with them preconceived notions about what Iowa would offer - farming, fields and corn.

Jessica O'Riley, Travel Iowa's Tourism Communication Manager, sits down with us to discuss the digital content series. The Iowa Tourism Office, part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, works closely with community partners, attractions and events to promote the state's beautifully vast scenery and unique history.

Watch the four episodes of Soul of Iowa as well as other visually stunning content from across the state at traveliowa.com/soul and get inspired to plan your own trip to see what you can discover when you drive through instead of fly over.