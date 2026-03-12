The Simple Secret to Fuller, Smoother Lips

Merle Norman's newest product, the Tinted Lip Plumper, is perfect for anyone seeking fuller smoother lips. Unlike some lip plumper's, it doesn’t plump through irritation but rather through hydration and an innovative formulation that refreshes and cools while stimulating circulation. Your lips look instantly smooth without any feathering or being sticky. The result is plump lips that are not irritated but smooth; hydrated and comfortable feeling.

While supplies last, they have a gift with purchase that rounds out the whole spring aesthetic- it contains their Brilliant-C Eye Cream, Shadow Primer, Earthy Soft Touch Eye Pencil and a shadow duo in Ballerina and Buff.