The Significant Burden of Migraines

Understanding migraines and unrelenting headaches. Jill Dehlin, RN discusses treatments and preventative methods for controlling this disease.
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 11:29:28-04

Nearly 40 million americans are impacted by the devastating effects of migraine disease. While there are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks, a recent survey from the national headache foundation found that 84% of people wish there was a better option. Joining us on The Morning Blend to discuss is the chairperson of the national headache foundation’s patient leadership council – and someone who personally suffers from migraine – Jill Dehlin, RN.

How can they help you feel better today? If you have just begun to seek treatment or those who are looking for more options, visit headaches.org and use their physician finder to connect with neurologists and headache specialists.

