Lights, Camera, Action—the 23rd Milwaukee Short Film Festival will be held virtually September 10-12. Starting on public access TV, this event has emerged as the longest running film festival in Milwaukee. Founder and Festival Director Ross Bigley joins us to share festival details and the emergence of diversity.

For tickets and details, visit MilwaukeeIndependentFilmSociety.org. You can also find it on the Eventive Channel on Roku!