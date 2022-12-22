The Scoop on Harry and Meghan's Netflix Documentary

With the release of the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, viewers still have some lingering questions. Royal Watcher Fred Weintraub joins us to answer all those questions. Fred lives in London and is an Emmy Awards winning TV producer of The Worldly File. He's also a national radio host who can be heard on radio stations around the country.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 22, 2022
