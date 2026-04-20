The Rise in Gambling

Gambling is not a new addiction; however, a rise in gambling addictions, especially in young men, could be a cause for concern. Fan Duel and Draft Kings provide easy ways to gamble, and a lot of them attend to sports solely because of their fantasy teams. Dr. John Duffy highlights why gambling addictions are becoming more and more common, the harm in gambling addiction, and offers advice on how to quit if it starts to get out of hand.

For more information, visit Dr. John Duffy | Psychologist, Author and Media Personality |Teen Parenting.