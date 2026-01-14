The Rightsized Life: How Empty Nesters Can Create a Home For Their Next Chapter

Midlife Expert and Bestselling Author Amy Schmidt joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how empty nesters can begin to plan to rightsize their homes.

As empty nesters enter winter, many begin reevaluating their homes, routines, and emotional well-being. Rightsizing is one of the fastest-growing midlife trends, and most families have no idea where to start.

Amy shares how to utilize the “Season Shift” check-in, The Fearless Edit Method, “the two-room” rule, and the relationship reset. For more information, you can visit Amy’s website, Fearlessly Facing Fifty