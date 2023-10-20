The Results for this Skin Treatment are like Witchcraft!

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is back to discuss a skin treatment with amazing results. It's mystifying how it works! Agnes is procedure that involves inserting a needle at the end of a ‘wand’ into tissue to melt away fat or tighten skin. Some examples of areas that can be treated using Agnes are eye bags, double chins and jowl areas. Body areas can also be treated. Lipomas, small saddle bags or uneven fat in an area respond very well. Recovery is usually very rapid, there is no pain. If someone bruises it may take several days for the discoloration to resolve. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is now combining some of their techniques to deliver the best results possible!

For more information visit wimedispa.com.