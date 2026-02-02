The Psychology Of Sports

Clinical psychologist, best-selling author, speaker and national media personality, Dr. Duffy, has been working with individuals, couples, teens, and families for nearly twenty years to find the answer to that question, why do we care so much about college and professional sports? Dr. Duffy discusses the interest sports fan have for there team, whether this type of adoration is positive or negative for mental health, and the benefits of being fans of a team.

Visit the website to learn more information.