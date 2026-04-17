The Psychic Comedian

From a childhood fascination with a simple tarot deck to the stages of the world, Peter Antoniou has built a career on turning the impossible into the possible. His performances weave together razor-sharp comedy, profound audience connection, and stunning moments that give you the experience of being in an episode of The Twilight Zone. He now finds himself in Wisconsin, to highlight some of his favorite moments in his on his two decade long tour and what inspired him to pursue such a magical career.

For more information, visit peterantoniou.com.