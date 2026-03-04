Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Problem with Midwest Nice at Work

Ridley Consulting Group
Midwesterners are known for being nice and easy to work with, often saying "everything is fine" when issues in the workplace are bothering us. Leadership and workplace culture expert Beth Ridley calls this “Midwest Nice,” and she’s here to explain what "Midwest Nice" means, why it can quietly create confusion and mistrust, and what teams can do differently.

For a complimentary 10-minute conversation guide to help your team move from “Midwest Nice” to clear, honest and kind, you can visit Beth's website for more information.

