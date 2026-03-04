The Problem with Midwest Nice at Work

Midwesterners are known for being nice and easy to work with, often saying "everything is fine" when issues in the workplace are bothering us. Leadership and workplace culture expert Beth Ridley calls this “Midwest Nice,” and she’s here to explain what "Midwest Nice" means, why it can quietly create confusion and mistrust, and what teams can do differently.

