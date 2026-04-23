The Premier Midwest Resort Destination

With the weather finally heating up, you may be looking far and wide for the perfect destination to soak up the sun, but what if we told you the island resort of your dreams, was just one state away!

Located in Michigan's scenic upper peninsula, The Island Resort & Casino, is one of the Midwest's largest resort, golf, casino and entertainment destinations. Featuring hundreds of rooms, over 1000 of the latest slot machines and gaming tables, a water-park, and even two entire championship golf courses, everything you need for the perfect summer getaway is here and then some.

Book a Stay & Play package: IslandResortGolf.com

Plan your getaway: IslandResortandCasino.com