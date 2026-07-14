The Power of Resilience

What if your greatest setbacks became the foundation for your greatest strength? In Resilience: Picking Up My Shattered Pieces, Dr. Tristina Anderson shares her deeply personal story of overcoming life's "earthquake moments," from a life changing diagnosis and personal heartbreak to rebuilding her life with courage and purpose.

Through honest reflections and practical insights, she encourages readers to let go of regret, face fear with bold action, and recognize their own worth, even during life's most difficult seasons.

Whether you're navigating change, loss, or simply looking for inspiration, Dr. Anderson's story is a powerful reminder that resilience can transform even the hardest experiences into opportunities for growth. Resilience: Picking Up My Shattered Pieces is available now on Amazon.