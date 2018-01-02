The Place to Be for the Couple-to-Be

The Wonderful World of Weddings is the longest running wedding show in Wisconsin – 50 years! This show provides a couple everything they need for their big day right under one roof including two daily professionally choreographed fashion shows, sponsored by The Morning Blend. Joining us to discuss why this is THE show to attend for engaged couples, and their families and friends, is show manager Megan Hansen.

The Wonderful World of Weddings takes place this weekend, January 6 and 7, from 10am to 4pm at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit WisconsinWeddingShow.com.