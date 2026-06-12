The Perfect Generational Vacation

Looking for the getaway to make both Grandma and the kids happy? Well, look no further. Chula Vista has offerings and activities for all ages! Watch for advice on the perfect Chula Vista itinerary and what to pack for each family member. So, sit at one of the many waterpark pools or go zipping down the zipline. Every family member will find their fun.

Pack your bags for a 4‑day, 3‑night Fun in the Sun vacation filled with excitement and unbeatable value. Or make the most of your weekdays with a Playcation special—enjoy 25% off your stay plus a $25 resort credit for each qualifying night.

For a limited time, your stay includes complimentary admission to the Land of Natura Water & Adventura Park, giving you two incredible waterparks for the price of one with up to four guests included.

Learn more at Chula Vista Resort | Wisconsin Dells Waterpark Resorts or call 855- 388- 4782