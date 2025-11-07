Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palermo’s Pizza
The Perfect Food For Game Days
Screamin' Sicilian Cheesy Garlic Loaded Breadstix brings a garlicky deliciousness to life! Screamin’ Sicilian Breadstix are so versatile. These can be a meal or paired with soup or chili – even with a nice salad! Great for a game day spread!

It all starts off with delicious breadstix, which are covered in a garlic butter sauce and covered with whole milk mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and finished off with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese, romano cheese, garlic, oregano, and basil. They come in a bakeable tray, making the 20-minute bake time even easier and convenient. When cooked, they look so ooey, gooey, and delicious! The outer edge gets a nice crispiness, while the breadstix is soft but not doughy. A perfect combination!

Find Screamin’ Sicilian in your local Grocer’s freezer and taste what all the Screamin’ is about!

