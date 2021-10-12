Watch
The Paleo Version of Baked Feta Pasta

“Wandering Palate” by Erika Schlick
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:19:29-04

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have spent extra time cooking at home. If you’re looking for new recipes, that are simple and healthy, you’re in luck! Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. Erika joins us from her home in Los Angeles to show us her delicious Grain Free Baked Feta Pasta!

You can purchase Wandering Palate on Amazon or Erika’s website. For more on Erika’s journey, you can visit thetrailtohealth.com or visit her Instagram.

