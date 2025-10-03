The Next-Level Store For Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Scott Acker joins us on The Morning Blend to show how Boelter's SuperStore can help upgrade your kitchen and cookware.

Boelter's showroom contains ranges, fridges, wall ovens, steam ovens, under-counter refrigeration, ice makers, dishwashers, washers, and hoods. It features high-quality brands with an American-made emphasis, such as Viking, AGA, Uline, and Speed Queen.

When you purchase a range or refrigerator, you'll get a 17-piece Viking cookware set for FREE!

The Boelter SuperStore:

Mon. - Fri. 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Saturdays 9 AM - 1 PM

4200 N Port Washington Rd,

Glendale, WI 53212

You can call (414) 967-4333, and for more information, visit Boelter SuperStores

