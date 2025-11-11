Seafood lovers, take note – Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and seafood expert Barton Seaver have teamed up on a new cookbook that’s making waves. It’s called “The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future” and it’s available right now. Andrew and Barton are joining us now to discuss the new book and share some tips to help us enjoy seafood sustainably.
The New Seafood Bible for a Changing Planet
The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future,
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.