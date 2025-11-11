Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The New Seafood Bible for a Changing Planet

The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future,
The New Seafood Bible for a Changing Planet
Posted
and last updated

Seafood lovers, take note – Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and seafood expert Barton Seaver have teamed up on a new cookbook that’s making waves. It’s called “The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future” and it’s available right now. Andrew and Barton are joining us now to discuss the new book and share some tips to help us enjoy seafood sustainably.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo