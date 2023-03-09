The New Age Recommended For Colonoscopy Screening

45 is the new age gastroenterologists recommended to get a colonoscopy! Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. Did you know that 1 in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer? 1 in 3 people are not up-to-date with colorectal cancer screening. 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening.

Today Dr. Chetan Mittal from GI Associates joins us to talk about the importance of a colon cancer screening.

GI Associates is the largest independent gastrointestinal practice in Wisconsin. We are home to 30 gastroenterologists, advanced practice providers and an incredible staff that are dedicated to work together to offer personalized care to patients of all ages – pediatric through adult.