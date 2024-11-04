Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Most Wonderful Time of The Year -- Holiday Market Season!

Craft and Relic
Posted

The Craft and Relic Holiday Market is a two-day, indoor shopping event featuring over 160 artists, vintage curators and pop up boutiques from around the Midwest.
Use code SAVE2 to save $2 on Sunday Early Bird Hour tickets
Call to action. Pre-purchase VIP and Early Bird Hour tickets online at Midwest Market | re:Craft and Relic

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo