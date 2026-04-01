The Mission To Restore Lands

Restoring Lands is a nonprofit and the result of a thoughtful and strategic two-year merger between the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust and River Revitalization Foundation. The mission is to protect, connect, and restore Southeast Wisconsin lands and waters for the benefit of all. By visiting, volunteering and donating to Restoring Lands you can help protect our land for future generations.

By mentioning that you saw Restoring Lands on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location and you will receive 10% off your order. And if you buy Fiddleheads’ special Morning Blend roast, a portion of that sale will go to benefit Restoring Lands! Be sure to stop in to one of Fiddleheads to help restore our land!

Visit Home | Restoring Lands Wisconsin Land Trust for more information!