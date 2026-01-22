With the upcoming Olympics in Milan, one historic landmark continues to take center stage—the Milan Duomo. Dr. Lorrie Wenzel, a longtime professor of religious studies and expert in biblical imagery in medieval cathedrals, explains why advertisers and organizers repeatedly spotlight this Gothic masterpiece instead of modern Milan landmarks.

Construction of the Duomo began in 1386, making it both a symbol of faith and civic pride. Covered in detailed biblical storytelling, the cathedral features over 3,000 statues, each with meaning rooted in scripture and history. At its highest point stands the beloved golden statue of the Virgin Mary, known as La Madonnina, watching over the city.

Dr. Wenzel, author of Cathedrals: How to Identify Biblical Figures in Cathedrals Around the World, helps decode why this architectural wonder continues to captivate the world.