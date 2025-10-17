The Midwest Basement Revival: Make Room for Life Indoors

Ted Grund joins us on The Morning Blend to share the Midwest Basement Revival space at the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show.

At this year’s show, a special showcase will spotlight the potential of basement spaces while also addressing how homeowners can help prevent water infiltration and protect their lower levels from flooding. For homeowners looking to utilize their basements for additional living space, Ted shares the many ways to use the square footage.

Come to the NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.

The show is at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center from:

Fri., Oct. 17, Noon – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free Admission on Sunday, 3 - 5 p.m.

For more information, including prices and tickets, visit NARIMilwaukee.org

