The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is Almost Here!

Medicare can be complicated, there are a lot of moving parts. Kris Fiul from FHK Insurance is here to talk about offering peace of mind to clients looking for Medicare plans. FHK is a local, independent insurance provider and they represent all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an insurance company that just offers just their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plan that best meets the needs of the client. You pay the same price as what the insurance company charges, but FHK does all the work.

For more information, go to FHK Insurance | The FHK Difference | We Speak Health InsuranceFHK Insurance

