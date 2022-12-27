The Mader Menu Visits Belfrē Kitchen

Welcome to The Mader Menu! Tyler takes a trip to Downtown Delafield, where a renovated 19th century church is now a dining destination. Amy Quinn and her daughters were inspired by a Gelato Shop owner in Greece to open the restaurant.
For more information on Belfrē Kitchen or to make a reservation, visit BelfreKitchen.com or call (262) 303-5066.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:11:24-05
