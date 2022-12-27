The Mader Menu Visits Artisan 179

Artisan 179 gives their guests a chance to experience superior service, unique cocktails, and creative cuisine. They want to share their passion for craft cocktails, food, art, and music. They create both the cuisine and cocktails with passion and house-made ingredients. Simple syrups, bitters, aged rye are all such examples. Techniques such as smoking, curing, and sous vide cooking are used as well. Artisan 179 is more than a place to eat! Instead, it is a community of food and drink enthusiasts, artists, and musicians. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu! Co-owners Ted Anderson and Carrie Boehm show us around the restaurant while Chef Rasia Posey take Tyler into the kitchen to create a Cajun Pacifico Striped Bass with Jalapeno creamed corn!

