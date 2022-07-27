The Mader Menu: Lumber Inn

Tyler Mader is with Santos Beiza and Luzbeyda Perez at The Lumber Inn in Delafield. The name Lumber Inn comes from the fact that what is the area we call the old section used to actually be the office for the actual lumber yard. It it offers a good amount of variety, family friendly and diverse. Today we wil see how they make their delicious chicken poblano skillet recipe!
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:28:38-04
