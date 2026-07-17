The Local Inclusive Park for All Walks of Life

Happy National Disability Pride Month! Damian Buchman, Founder and Executive Director of The Ability Center, is here to discuss the first all inclusive park. The Ability Center, founded in 2008 introduced the largest and first all inclusive park in the country, named after George Moss-The Moss Universal Park, scheduled to break ground for Phase I in the summer of 2026. It’s on 18 acres in Wauwatosa, currently named The Wisconsin Avenue Park. So park it here at the most inclusive park in our area.

For questions or to learn more about how you can be a part of the Moss Universal Park and site visits go to Moss Universal Park | America's Most Inclusive Park