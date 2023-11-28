Those redoing their homes may have a general idea about what they want but no real designs in mind. To beat the stress, Home for the Holidays is the place to be! Live from Signature Kitchen Suites multi-million dollar showroom, the grand opening will include all the latest design trends for your home. From culinary appliances to color trends to keep in mind, lighting essentials, counter tops, window treatments, cabinetry, and more, you will find inspiration everywhere you turn.
The Latest Design Trends for Your Home and The Kitchen!
Signature Kitchen Suite & Cosentino
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:06:01-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.