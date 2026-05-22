The Important Protein Providing Structure To Skin

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it plays a vital role in maintaining structure and strength in our skin. As we get older, the body naturally slows down collagen production. Collagen is a complex protein composed of 19 different amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. Some of these amino acids are made in our bodies, and some need to be added to our foods or supplements. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa break down the science behind collagen and what you can do to support it at any age to keep collagen maintained in your skin.

For more information, visit WImedispa.com.