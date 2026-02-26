The Importance of Vision Screenings for Children, and Tracking Their Screen Time

Today, with screens practically everywhere, children's eyes are seeing the world and developing sight differently to past generations. Early detection can help to prevent minor vision issues from becoming severe. Today we are joined by Tami Garcia, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, who shares the vision challenges her own children faced. Her experience has become a passion for helping others with similar issues.

There is so much you can do to help, from volunteer work to become a trained vision screener, or simply by donating to support eye exams or glasses. For more information, visit PreventBlindnessWisconsin