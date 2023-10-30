The Foster Lane aims to showcase and educate people on the importance of language inclusivity in social services. Sarah Salisott from The Foster Lane joins us to tell us all about the organization's mission which is to help families thrive through a unique approach to parenting. They don’t have answers- they just have really good questions and help families laugh more and yell less. Almost 1 in 10 children age 5 and up do not speak English at home. That's about half a million kids! On the positive side, it helps these children maintain pride in their culture and heritage. On the flip side, it presents certain challenges.

Spanish is the most common language spoken in Wisconsin besides English and Wisconsin has one of the largest Hmong communities in the nation. Hmong is the second-most common non-English language spoken in the state. Wisconsin has over 500,000 people who are Deaf, hard of hearing and/or deaf and blind. They want to reach all of these different communities and populations and empower parents to unlearn traditional parenting strategies that may not be effective and replace them with strategies that work while providing personal guidance and support.

