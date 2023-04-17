Author Joe Beckman joins us in chat today to tell us about his new book Just Look Up, which includes the five phrases that EVERY human needs to hear. Joe stresses the importance of human connection as well as teen mental health. From finding self-worth to gaining more confidence, Joe has advice for a happier way of life.
For more information, visit online at Just Look Up Book.
The Importance of Human Connection
Five Life-Saving Phrases EVERY Human Needs to Hear
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:36:35-04
Author Joe Beckman joins us in chat today to tell us about his new book Just Look Up, which includes the five phrases that EVERY human needs to hear. Joe stresses the importance of human connection as well as teen mental health. From finding self-worth to gaining more confidence, Joe has advice for a happier way of life.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.