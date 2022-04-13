The Importance of Early Intervention Services for Children

Penfield Children's Center creates a positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have a developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education, health services and family programming. Allison Simmons, the Assistant Director of Therapy Services, sits down to discuss the program.

Kohl's Building Blocks program works in collaboration with the Penfield Children's Center to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. The program is ranging from birth to 3. Babies and toddler's brains are the most flexible during the first 3 years of life.

For more information about the importance of early intervention plus information about development for children of all abilities, visit penfieldbuildingblocks.org.