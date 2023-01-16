The Importance of Community Service For Small Business

As we remember the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, millions of people throughout the Unites States take time reflect on his contributions to make our country a better place and many of us are doing that by dedicating today as a day of community service. One of the very best examples and actions you can do for your small business is to understand and actively pursue community service in your community. It feels great and it’s great for your business too! Community service and giving back are what we are most passionate about!

Tim Vertz is back from Vertz Marketing to talk about how to engage your business, yourself and your employees in community service. Tim and his team can help your small business with marketing and more!

