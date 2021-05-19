Watch
The Impact of the Pandemic on Mental Health

Posted at 10:15 AM, May 19, 2021
It's important to reflect on the impact of this past year, but this time of uncertainty is not over yet. Many individuals feel stuck, and they are still holding their breath. Joining us today to discuss the impact of the pandemic on our mental health is Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas. She will also discuss her recent article, "Decoding the Pandemic Impact.”

For further information on this topic, you can find the article “Decoding the Pandemic Impact” on tmj4.com. If you’re looking for more information about Windrose Recovery’s family of treatment programs, please visit windroserecovery.com.

