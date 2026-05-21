Spring is here, and the IKEA Family Kite Festival returns to Milwaukee’s lakefront for its 39th year at Veterans Park. Hosted by Gift of Wings, the free, family‑friendly event fills the sky with color, creativity, and world‑class kite flying.

The festival takes place Saturday, May 23 (10 a.m.–6 p.m.) and Sunday, May 24 (10 a.m.–5 p.m.) at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive). Each day features a Grand Launch at noon, when more than 600 kites take flight at once.

Attendees can enjoy performances from internationally recognized kite teams, including The Fabulous Windjammers, the Chicago Fire Kite Team, and The Wind Wolves, along with impressive solo flyers from across North America. Free kite‑flying lessons are available throughout the weekend, and kids can take part in the popular Kids Mad Dash, where the first 100 participants receive a free kite.

The IKEA Family Kite Festival is free to attend, with free parking available, and includes food, refreshments, and kites for sale on site.

For more information, visit:

https://www.giftofwings.com

https://www.facebook.com/GiftofWings