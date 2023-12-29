The History Of The Mader Menu

Tyler Mader recalls his earliest exposure to the restaurant businesses when he would visit his grandfather at the iconic MADER'S RESTAURANT. The restaurant continues to serve German entrees today. It was those visions and smells that created Tyler's love for food and family. Today he explores that with others as he visits iconic establishments in Southeast Wisconsin telling stories of family and food that he calls "The Mader Menu."
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 13:17:07-05
