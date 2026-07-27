The Hidden Reason You Can't Lose Weight

If losing weight has become more difficult after 40, you're not alone.

National weight loss expert Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body explains how changes in metabolism, hormones, stress, and inflammation can affect weight loss over time.

Learn about the warning signs that may be making it harder to reach your goals, hear inspiring client success stories, and discover a personalized approach designed to help you feel healthier, more energized, and more confident.

Plus, find out about a special offer available exclusively for viewers.

For more visit: www.myoptimalbody.com