The Hidden Emotional Patterns Keeping Women from Moving Forward

Women find themselves repeating the same patterns in relationships, struggling with confidence, or feeling responsible for others' emotions without fully understanding why. Author and mentor Janae’ Shields is bringing insight, clarity, and hope to this conversation, helping women uncover the hidden emotional patterns that may be holding them back in her book Overcoming Rejection. Janae’ wrote this book to create an honest and healing-centered resource that helps readers identify those hidden patterns while offering practical tools, reflection exercises, and biblical insight to help them begin healing from the inside out.

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