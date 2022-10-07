The Heartbreak and The Healing Album

Watch Now
New Album from Blanca
Blanca's third studio project, The Heartbreak and The Healing, offers two sides of the same story - the hurt and the redemption. Written in the wake of a painful divorce, the songstress vulnerably cracks her heart wide open on the new 14-track collection that beautifully showcases the merger of her unstoppable voice and her transparent lyricism. A diverse fusion of pop, Latin, hip-hop and Gospel, the full-length effort follows Blanca on a journey of self-discovery as she rises from the ashes stronger and more empowered than ever before. Blanca joins us to talk about the album. For more information, please visit https://officialblanca.com
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:31:21-04

