The Health Benefits of Eating Beets!

Did you know that beets offer tons of health benefits? From lowering blood pressure to better athletic performance, beets can drastically improve your lifestyle. But, many of us don't have great memories of eating beets as a kid. However, roasting beets is a game changer and is the grown-up dish we all could use.

Erika Schlick is a cetified health coach and cookbook author. She joins us today to share her journey of healing from Lyme Disease and multiple auto immune diseases through dieting! She is live in her kitchen to share a delicious Tarragon and Mint Roasted Beet Salad!

For more information about Erika and her delicious recipes, visit her website at https://thetrailtohealth.com/.