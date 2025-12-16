The Gift of Experiences: A Simpler, More Meaningful Holiday Tradition

Leadership expert and workplace culture consultant, Beth Ridley, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how a “giftless Christmas” can improve connection and create lasting memories.

Beth Ridley shares her experience of her parents wanting no traditional gifts for holidays, which is when she began giving them time instead, creating experiences that quickly became the gifts they cherished most. Beth began the practice with her own kids before their teenage years, as kids understand the value of meaningful time together. They can now enjoy the experience of coming back to see friends and family for the holidays, have local experiences, and also travel.

If you still want a “big reveal,” you can let them open up small clues to hint at the experience ahead, before providing the final envelope revealing the full plan. There are practical, budget-friendly ideas besides traveling; one approach is to create your own “monthly subscription” experience.

These ideas provide a consistent theme consistently:

- a breakfast outing at a different cafe each month

- exploring a new park for a monthly hike

- trying a new recipe together

Visit Ridley Consultants to learn more about creating positive environments.

