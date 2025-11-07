The Freshest Olive Oil to Enhance Any Meal

Owner Josh Saiia joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the importance and difference of fresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO).

ORO di Oliva has been locally owned for 19 years, sourcing some of the finest gourmet olive oil. Josh explains why the freshness of EVOO affects its flavor and how the antioxidants in the oil work. The many flavors of olive oil can enhance nearly any dish, supplementing flavors without needing to consume the ingredients themselves.

ORO di Oliva Customer Appreciation Sale:

Through Sunday, November 9

20% off your purchase in store or online

For more information, visit ORO di Oliva

