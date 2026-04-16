The Five Types of People You Need in Your Support Network

Networking is important, but finding the right people to surround yourself with is often difficult. To help us learn about the five different types of people we need in our lives, Dr. Ivan Misner, founder of Business Networking International, and author of "Networking is a Marathon, Not a Sprint", talks about who you need to build a strong support network.

Dr. Misner has free advice and resources on building powerful networks in all areas of your life at IvanMisner.com Learn more about business networking at BNI.com